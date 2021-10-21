Police investigating various incidents at State College high school dance

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three incidents that occurred during the State College Area High School Homecoming Dance is under police investigation.

The State College Police Department investigated an alleged indecent exposure and also an alleged fight but due to lack of sufficient evidence and witness collaboration nation could not be taken. Police say that for the third incident that involved a juvenile taking another item by force from another juvenile a Written Allegation has been filed.

The juvenile committed robbery, theft and harassment, police say. The Centre County Juvenile Court will handle the matter and the State College Area School District will also look to conduct its own disciplinary review.

The State College School District and police appreciate the community’s patience while the incidents were being investigated. Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150, by email or any anonymous tip can be submitted through their website.