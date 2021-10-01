Police investigating theft incident at Cambria County Walmart

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for a person of interest regarding a theft that occurred Sept. 30 at Walmart.

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, an unknown person was involved in a theft incident, according to police. They were seen leaving in a four-door silver Mercedes-Benz with an Ohio registration.

Image of the person of interest courtesy of Richland police.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact police through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

No more information is available at this time.