Police investigating theft at State College laundromat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for an individual who they say stole clothes from a laundromat in State College.

The theft reportedly occurred at the Wash and Dri Laundromat along West Hamilton Ave. on Friday, Sept. 24 when the pictured female was reportedly seen removing clothes from a dryer.

Police say she mixed the clothes in with her own clothing and left the establishment in a red sedan. The clothes were valued at nearly $300.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip online.