Police investigating stolen car from Somerset County gas station

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Somerset are investigating a theft of a Ford Focus that happened at a gas station in Somerset County in August.

A 2002 red Ford Focus was stolen from the Windber Pit Stop Convenience Store/ Garage parking lot at Pomroys Drive in Paint Township. Police say that the theft happened sometime on Aug. 29 around noon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814)-445-4104.