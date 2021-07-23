Police investigating stolen ATV in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said an ATV was stolen from a truck repair shop in Smithfield Township.

The Polaris RZR 1000, valued at $30,000, was stolen sometime between June 27 and 28 at Fairgrounds Road. According to state police at Huntingdon, the Polaris is described as a four-seater, ghost gray with red shocks and a customer-made snorkel.

Similar to what the ATV looks like. (courtesy: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-627-3161 or anonymously via Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, according to the website