Police investigating stolen ATV in Huntingdon County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said an ATV was stolen from a truck repair shop in Smithfield Township.

The Polaris RZR 1000, valued at $30,000, was stolen sometime between June 27 and 28 at Fairgrounds Road. According to state police at Huntingdon, the Polaris is described as a four-seater, ghost gray with red shocks and a customer-made snorkel.

Similar to what the ATV looks like. (courtesy: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-627-3161 or anonymously via Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, according to the website

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss