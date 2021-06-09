Police investigating Somerset homicide by motor vehicle

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said they are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Elk Lick Township.
On June 5 at 5:15 p.m., state police at Somerset were recalled to a crash scene near Springs Road and Niverton Road, according to a press release.
It’s reported that it involved a truck and a motorcycle, and the operator of the motorcycle was found dead at the scene. The nature of the incident is being ruled as a homicide by motor vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
