Police investigating softball field vandalism in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of St. Marys Police Department is requesting the publics’ help after a softball field was vandalized.

The field located off Robin Road in St. Marys was reportedly damaged sometime between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. Police say an unknown individual(s) ran dirt bikes through the infield causing tire tracks on the surface.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police department at (814) 781-1315.