Police investigating shooting in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 3.

Police said a single gunshot was fired from an unknown vehicle into a home on the 800 block of Crawford Avenue at 5:45 a.m. No injuries were reported but the bullet did travel through a front window of the home and into a wall.

If anyone has exterior surveillance footage in the immediate area, you are asked to contact Detective Heuston at 814-949-2517.