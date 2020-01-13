Coroner identifies two dead in murder-suicide in Cambria County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Cambria County with single gunshot wounds.

The two people involved have been identified as Lee Dill, 33, and Brittany Dill, 33.

Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, confirmed that the incident was a murder-suicide that took place sometime before 7:00 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch received a call about a welfare check at the house. Officials say the call came from Brittany Dill’s parents, who say she had just called them saying she’d shot her ex-husband.

Both Brittany and Lee Dill were found on the first floor bedroom.

Lees says there was no sign of a struggle and that it appeared Lee Dill was shot in his sleep.

Jackson Township Police Chief, Phil Vaught, says they are confident it is a murder-suicide and the public shouldn’t be alarmed.

“There’s no need for any concern from the community,” Vaught said. “There’s absolutely no further threat and I think the community should feel at ease that this was handled quickly and safely.”

Lee Dill was a volunteer firefighter at the West Taylor Fire Department.