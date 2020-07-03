Police investigate multiple tire slashing at two hotels

RICHLAND TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township Police are searching for suspect(s) involved in vandalizing multiple hotel guests vehicles.

According to the police report, the vandalism occurred between 11 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 a.m. on Friday in the parking lots of the Sleep Inn and Quality Inn on Theatre Drive.

Multiple hotel guests had their vehicles tires slashed including a few members of the military leaving for deployment to the Middle East Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the individual(s) involved is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.