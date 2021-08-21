Police investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Somerset County

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police responded to a report of thefts that took place in Somerset County on June 1.

Multiple thefts of catalytic converters have been reported on the grounds of Seven Springs Ski Resort according to police. A catalytic converter has a monetary value of about $500.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 10:26 a.m. in Middle Creek Township.

Pennsylvania State Police are in an ongoing investigation for the theft of vehicle parts. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at (814)-445-4104.