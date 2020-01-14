Police investigating possible meth manufacturing, dumping site in Indiana County

VINTONDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say they are investigating after a meth manufaturing/dump site was discovered in Buffington Township, Indiana County.

According to police, shortly after 1:00 p.m. Monday, police received information about meth manufacturing on Lower Laurel Road.

Police say upon arrival they discovered several plastic bags that indicated a dump site, with bags being discarded in a wooded area along the roadside.

The Pennsylvania Clandestine Laboratory Response Team processed 42 suspected one-pot vessels, 100 acid generators, and various empty chemical containers.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information related to illegal drug activity to alert law enforcement, or use the annoymous drug trafficking tip line 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.