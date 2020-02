QUEMAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a suspect(s) in a home burglary that happened on Wilderness Drive.

Police say the suspect(s) entered an unattached garage after breaking a window some time between January 15 and February 3.

The suspect then entered the home and stole $200 worth of clothes and caused extensive damage, according to police. The damage is estimated at $5,400.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.