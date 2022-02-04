Police investigating hit-and-run caught on camera in Cambria County

The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Galleria Drive and SR 219 in Cambria County. The driver was caught on camera rear-ending a car and then driving away on Thursday, Feb. 3. (photo via the Richland Township PD)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Richland Township are attempting to identify the driver/vehicle involved in a hit and run incident Thursday.

A black Dodge Ram pickup was caught on camera rear-ending a vehicle Thursday around 2:45 to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Galleria Drive to SR 219 South in Richland Township, according to police. Click here to see the video.

Image of the black Dodge Ram pickup that rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Galleria Drive and SR 219 South Feb. 3 in Richland Township. (photo via Richland Township PD)

Image of the black Dodge Ram fleeing down SR 219 Feb. 3 following the crash. (photo via Richland Township PD)

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or truck involved should reach out to the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.