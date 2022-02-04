Police investigating hit-and-run caught on camera in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Richland Township are attempting to identify the driver/vehicle involved in a hit and run incident Thursday.
A black Dodge Ram pickup was caught on camera rear-ending a vehicle Thursday around 2:45 to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Galleria Drive to SR 219 South in Richland Township, according to police. Click here to see the video.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or truck involved should reach out to the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
