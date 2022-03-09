STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College Police Department are investigating after a hit and run occurred Wednesday, March 9.

PHOTO State College Police Department

According to a press release, at the Walmart, located at 373 Benner Pike, an older female in a white sedan was involved in a hit and run incident.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150, by email or by an anonymous tip submitted through their website.