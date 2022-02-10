Police investigating hit-and-run at Cambria County restaurant

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for answers regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place Monday.
On Feb. 7 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred at the parking lot of Pappy’s Restaurant located at 1020 Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township, according to police.
Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals or vehicle involved, contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100. Do not post the information.
