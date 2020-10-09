Police investigating exploding mailboxes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Logan Township Police are asking residents on Davis road in Altoona to keep an eye out for suspicious activity at night.

This comes after two steel mailboxes were damaged from explosives.

According to a police report, these incidents happened on two separate occasions, the first around midnight on Oct. 7.

The mailbox reportedly looked like it had been shot at or someone had placed an explosive inside such as an m-80. Neighbors also reported hearing a loud bang that night.

The same victim reported the actors targeted another steel mailbox around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

This time officers found several nails on the roadway as evidence of the explosive.

We’re told witnesses saw a vehicle with several people inside speed from the scene heading towards the Penn State Altoona Campus.

If you have any information you’re asked to give officers a call (814) 944-5349.