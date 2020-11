CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several cars were vandalized overnight in Cambria Township in an unusual way.

Cambria Township Police say at least six cars were found covered in ketchup, mustard and scratches.

This happened around 1 am In the Colver area between 2nd and 6th streets including 3rd and Weaver Avenue.

Police are now searching for an SUV that was spotted on camera.

They ask that anyone with information call or leave a Facebook message.