Police investigating Coalport burglary, attempted robbery

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said they are looking for a man that walked into a Coalport home in the middle of the night and demanded money from a 73-year-old woman.

State police in Clearfield reported that around 2:15 a.m. this morning, a man entered the woman’s home at Liberty Street in Beccaria Township.

When the woman didn’t give him any money, he attempted to flee the scene. Police said the woman tried to remove the suspect’s mask to identify him.

She described him to police as a white male, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall with a stocky build, black hair and little-to-no facial hair. He may have scratches on his face from the women, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearfield state police at 814-857-3800. They also remind the community to always make sure their vehicles and home are locked.