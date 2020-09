HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are on the lookout for a burglar who stole hundreds of dollars in cash from Canoe Mountain Outfitters.

The suspect entered the building just after midnight on August 31 and made off with eight-hundred dollars in cash.

Two-hundred dollars worth of damages were done to the building during the break-in. Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.