Police investigating attempted robbery at DuBois Subway

Local News

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for a man that they said attempted to rob a Subway Thursday morning in DuBois.

City police said the attempted robbery occurred at the Subway on South Brady Street around 9:45 a.m.

A white man that’s around 6-feet tall in his mid-to-late 20s tried to rob the restaurant and was seen running down Thompson Alley toward Ollie Avenue. He can be seen on the store’s camera wearing a blue hoodie, a grey or baby blue beanie, blue and black checkered pajama pants and a face mask with a marijuana leaf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DuBois City Police Department at 814-765-1533, especially if they live in the area and have security cameras.

