Police investigating attempted child abduction at Bedford Walmart

SNAKE SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an attempted child abduction at the Walmart at 72 Bedford Square in Snake Spring Township.

According to police, an unidentified white male between the ages of 60-70, wearing green shorts, a black t-shirt, and large glasses made contact with a 12-year-old female and is believed to have asked her to get in his vehicle.

Police say the suspect was confronted by the juvenile’s mother in the parking lot before he fled in an older-model 2-door, blue, white, and black pickup truck. The driver door also had a wolf black emblem painted on it.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 814-623-6133. The unidentified male is also being asked to contact police.