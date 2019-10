STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are investigating an assault that took place after the Penn State vs Pitt football game September 14.

According to police, the assault took place just before midnight outside of Bagel Crust in the 200 block of West Beaver Ave.

Police say the assault involved a large group of males.

State College Police are asking anyone with pictures, videos, or anyone that witnessed the incident, to call police at 814-234-7150.