JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Smoke and Skillz that took place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Police are asking the public if they can help identify the pictured suspect. Police said the suspect is a white male between 5’10” – 6’0″. He can be seen holding a gun entering and exiting Smoke and Skillz.

Source: Johnstown Police Department

If you have any information, please call 814-472-2100 or leave a tip on their tip411 line.