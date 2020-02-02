Police investigating after 4-month-old shot in home in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a four-month-old was shot inside a home in Indiana County.

Police say the incident happened on College Lodge Road in White Township shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The four-month-old sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body, according to police.

Police say the child is at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in stable condition.

According to police, they are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.