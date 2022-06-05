CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after three catalytic converters were stolen Thursday, June 2 from a residence in Clearfield County, according to a press release.

State police got a call about a suspicious vehicle on Donahue Road in Brady Township at about 4 p.m. According to investigators, it was discovered that three catalytic converters with a total monetary value of $450 were taken sometime from vehicles at a residence. The three vehicles were a Chevy Monte Carlo and two Toyota vans.

Police also received photos of the suspicious vehicle, the suspect and another unknown individual, according to the release.

The theft is under PSP DuBois investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (814)-371-4652.