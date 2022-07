BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after multiple campers were vandalized in Antis Township.

According to the owner of Hagerty Farms, someone cut the power cords to six different campers on Tuesday night, July 19.

One camper tried to do maintenance and saw his cord had been cut, leading to them finding five other campers with the same issue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Hollidaysburg.