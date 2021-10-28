Police investigate vandalism of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging vehicle

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a suspect after vandalism was reported by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The incident happened overnight between 9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7 a.m. Oct. 27 when an unknown person(s) vandalized one of the agency’s vans. The van was on the 70 block Senior Road in Cooper Township when vulgar words were scratched into the paint job.

Police are asking anyone that might have any information to contact them at PSP Clearfield: 814-857-3800.