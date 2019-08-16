Police investigate two cases of shots fired near local park

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Monday night and Wednesday night, both near Sandy Beach Recreation Area in Ridgway.

Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Jones of Ridgway in connection to Wednesday’s incident.

Police say they were called after receiving a report of gunshots near the park.

“The individual was out in a remote area, which is what Sandy Beach seems to be, a concerned citizen called it in, and that’s what led to the arrest,” Trooper Bruce Morris, Troop C community service officer, said.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones was firing a gun out the window of his car while driving on Laurel Mill Road.

Police say they tried to stop Jones, but he ignored police and kept driving.

“The driver went up a dead-end street, stopped, fled from the vehicle on foot, and our troopers were able to take him into custody, probably within a couple 100 yards of the vehicle,” Morris said.

There was no damage from the gunshots, But Jones is facing felony charges for possessing firearms and fleeing police.

He’s also charged with a DUI and possessing a controlled substance.

Police are investigating another incident where shots fired caused damage at Sandy Beach Recreation Area Monday night.

They say bullet hit wood sculptures, a pavilion, bench and concession stand.

Police say while both incidents are being investigated separately at this time.