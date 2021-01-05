Police investigate tractor-trailer hit and run in Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are investigating after a tractor-trailer hit a home and drove off late last night.

The owner of the home, Erica Maxfield, walks us through what she remembers from last night.

“All we heard was this amazing crash, the house shook and we heard glass so we came running out the door as soon as we got shoes on,” Maxfield said.

And when they made it outside they saw a Walmart tractor-trailer pulling away.

She says as scary as this was, it wasn’t a surprise.

“As fast as people drive on this road, coming up around that curve we have lots of times cars will skid or hit the curve or anything like that.”

Rich Davis owns a business right across the street and is very concerned with the speeding, so he offered state police a parking spot.

“I even told state police that they could sit in my parking lot and run radar if they wanted to,” owner of R&L auto and towing service, Davis said.

“It’s a major route that actually comes through Houtzdale because of that high volume of traffic you do have that kind of thing where there is going to be increased speeding bc of the increased volume of traffic,” Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Trooper Bruce Morris said.

He encourages anyone who lives on that street and witnesses speeding to call the Clearfield Police Department and provide the day and time they see it happening the most.

As for the hit and run, officers say they are working with Walmart to see which truck could have been on this route last night.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue to search for the driver.