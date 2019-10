ROCKWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a person had their tires punctured October 8.

According to police, the victim parked their car outside of their home in the 700 block of Main Street in Rockwood when unknown person(s) punctured the sidewalls of all four tires.

Damage is estimated at $500. A neighborhood canvas was conducted and returned no results.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Somerset.