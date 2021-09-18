Police investigate theft of Super Nintendo system in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a burglary to a residential area in Cambria County where a Super Nintendo system was stolen.

The burglary happened between Aug. 13 at 8 a.m to Aug 27. at 1 p.m. on Goodridge Road in Barr Township, police report.

It was found that the actor(s) entered forcefully through a basement window. A Super Nintendo system, two games and a game system gun were stolen from the house. The monetary value of the items that were stolen is approximately $500, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 471-6500.