SHIPPEN TWP., CAMERON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after power tools were reported stolen from a home in Emporium on Oct. 11, 2020.

According to the report the homeowner called police that afternoon after noticing various drill batteries, chargers, and car headlight bulbs were missing from the backyard of his property on Sizerville Drive.

If you have any information, you’re asled to call PSP Emporium at 814-486-3321.