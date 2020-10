SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset are investigating a theft from a car after the suspect(s) damaged five of the 6 windows.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 18 sometime between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m on N. Center Avenue in Somerset.

After damaging five of the windows of the 2005 Honda, the suspect(s) then stole several items from the vehicle before taking off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call PSP Somerset.