CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a theft by deception that occurred on Sunday, June 19 at a Michaels in State College.
The male and female suspect took merchandise and five prepaid Mastercard gift cards to the register and told the clerk that they had a cash card, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
The suspects stated the transaction should be completed as a cash payment. When the clerk completed the transaction, the point-of-sale system made it a cash payment and the card was not charged. The suspects returned to purchase Cricut branded art printers; however, they were deterred from making the purchase.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vardzel at (814) 234-0273 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.