CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Patton Township Police Department is investigating a theft by deception that occurred on Sunday, June 19 at a Michaels in State College.

The male and female suspect took merchandise and five prepaid Mastercard gift cards to the register and told the clerk that they had a cash card, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The suspects stated the transaction should be completed as a cash payment. When the clerk completed the transaction, the point-of-sale system made it a cash payment and the card was not charged. The suspects returned to purchase Cricut branded art printers; however, they were deterred from making the purchase.

Suspects in theft by deception incident at State College Michaels store. Source Crimewatch

Suspects in theft by deception incident at State College Michaels store. Source Crimewatch

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vardzel at (814) 234-0273 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website.