Police investigate string of break-ins in Sandy Township

SANDY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges are pending following a string of break-ins on Beers Road in Sandy Township.

According to the Sandy Township police chief, there were attempted break-ins at four camp, and three camps and a vehicle were actually broken into.

Police say two have been arrested, and a thrid arrest is on the way.

Police say the suspects took a handgun, rifle and an ATV.

All three items were recovered.

Names of the suspects have not been released– and charges have not yet been filed.