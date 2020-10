BEDFORD CO., Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford are investigating a Burglary that occurred sometime between Sept. 11 and Sept 14. in Londonderry Township, Bedford County.

A camouflage-colored, 2014 Polaris Ranger Crew ATV was stolen from a garage on the 1700 block of Cooks Mill Road

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford.