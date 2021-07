HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a shotgun shooting that occurred at a Jackson Township construction zone July 6.

Police report that an unknown actor(s) used a shotgun to shoot at an electronic sign in the construction area of Greenwood Road and E. Branch Road Tuesday evening. The sign was reportedly shot with two slugs and one round of buckshot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.