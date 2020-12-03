Police investigate robbery from local bar in Somerset, over $5k stolen

JEFFERSON TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTA) — State Police are looking for two suspects after stealing cash from a local bar and skills machines they forced their way into.

According to the report, two suspects were seen on Nov. 28 just after 4 a.m. forcing their way into Sullivan’s Bar on Glades Pike. The two were then able to break into several skills machines taking a total of $5,632.51 and causing over $3,200 worth of damage to the bar and machines.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.