Police investigate road rage shooting near Pa. Turnpike on ramp

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a driver stopped in the middle of the road and fired a shot at a truck driver Friday morning.

According to the report, the light blue tractor-trailer was driving behind a silver SUV on Route 522 Nov. 5 between 8 and 9 a.m. near its on-ramp to the PA Turnpike in Fulton County. The SUV then stopped in the middle of the road for an unknown reason. As the truck driver tried to drive around it on the berm, the driver fired at least one 9mm shot at the tractor-trailer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police out of McConnellsburg at 814-485-3131.