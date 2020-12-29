BARR TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $500 worth of kitchen items were stolen from a home, including an electric stove.
Police say the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 28, when someone got into the home on Keith Hollow Road, without using force. The unknown actor(s) then stole various items including the victim’s white electric stove.
Stolen:
- White electric stove, unkown make and model – $250
- Crockpot – $40
- Electric mixer w/ bowls – $100
- Electric skillet – $40
- Toaster – $50
- Deep Fryer – $50
State Police out of Ebensburg continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information to call.
THE LATEST:
- Police investigate more than $500 in appliances stolen from Cambria County home
- Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday; Biden to deliver remarks on pandemic
- 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by neighbors while removing ‘demon’; Parents charged
- Last full moon of 2020
- Morning Forecast, Tuesday December 29, 2020