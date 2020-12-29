Police investigate more than $500 in appliances stolen from Cambria County home

BARR TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $500 worth of kitchen items were stolen from a home, including an electric stove.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 28, when someone got into the home on Keith Hollow Road, without using force. The unknown actor(s) then stole various items including the victim’s white electric stove.

Stolen:

White electric stove, unkown make and model – $250

Crockpot – $40

Electric mixer w/ bowls – $100

Electric skillet – $40

Toaster – $50

Deep Fryer – $50

State Police out of Ebensburg continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information to call.

