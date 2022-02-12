Police investigate Johnstown shooting, 1 dead

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Ash Street in Johnstown at 3:20 a.m., according to police. Terrell Green, 41, died at 3:48 a.m. at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Green was originally from Philadelphia but had lived in Johnstown one year, according to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Green died from multiple gunshot wounds; his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cambria County Coroner.

“The Johnstown Police Department is aggressively investigating this homicide and has been in contact with my office since the incident occurred,” Neugebauer said. “Anyone with information regarding this matter may make an anonymous tip by contacting JPD by texting “JPD” to 847411, submitting a tip online or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at (814) 472-2100.”

Details remain limited at this time as the investigation continues.