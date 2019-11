CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) -- Lawrence Township Police have arrested three men today, November 11, after responding to a call about a suspicious man at Snappy's on Clearfield Shawville Highway.

The man at Snappy's, Mark Hackett, was said to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he sliced his neck multiple times with an unknown object. He ran on foot and was later found by police attempting to enter a car that stopped to give him a ride.