Police investigate hit and run in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help in trying to find a vehicle involved in a hit and run that happened in State College.

Police say that a silver sedan hit another car that was sparked in the parking lot located in front of Maki Yaki at 407 East Beaver Avenue about 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 8 and then drove away.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.