SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- It took EMS crews more than 30 minutes to get to a somerset county deck collapse that sent three people to the hospital. Now, EMS officials said the reason is there were no ambulance crews available near the home.

A lack of personnel entering the workforce is just one factor putting the future of EMS in danger. The Executive Director of Southern Alleghenies EMS Council said in the meantime, people in the community should be prepared for emergency situations.