BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a gun was reported stolen from a Brockway business in Snyder Township.

Police were called to Preston Dairy Equipment on Route 28 after a handgun was discovered missing from an office drawer. It’s reported that an unknown white male entered the business July 17 between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

According to the report, the man parked a silver Hyundai Tucson adjacent to the building and walked to the office garage. He then pried open a window, causing damage, and climbed into the office. Once in, he ransacked the office and stole a 22 caliber revolver.

The unknown man left through a garage bay before getting into the silver Tucson and leaving. Police said he went northbound on Route 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-371-4652.