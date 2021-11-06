Police investigate four-car crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that happened at Tenth Street and Seventh Avenue in Altoona on Nov. 6th, officials say.
According to county dispatch, the wreck happened in the afternoon when a car and motorcycle collided causing the four car wreck.
Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment for injuries.
This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ on air and online as the story will be updated when more details are released.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.