Police investigate four-car crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that happened at Tenth Street and Seventh Avenue in Altoona on Nov. 6th, officials say.

According to county dispatch, the wreck happened in the afternoon when a car and motorcycle collided causing the four car wreck.

Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment for injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with WTAJ on air and online as the story will be updated when more details are released.