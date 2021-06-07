Police investigate fishing equipment burglary in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are looking for information after a Union Township resident had fishing equipment stolen right from his boat.

The incident happened sometime between Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5 in the area of Happy Hills Road. The victim told police that multiple fishing poles and two fish finders were taken from his boat. He stated his black stereo player and batteries were also missing.

Anyone with any information should call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.