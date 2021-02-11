Police investigate electronics, vapes, umbilical cord stolen from storage unit

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating the robbery of a storage unity in Snake Spring Township where thousands of dollars in electronics, vapes, and even an umbilical cord was stolen.

According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) broke into the unit at Mackie’s Storage Center on Lincoln Highway Dec. 29, 2020. Police list the following as being stolen from the location.

Chromebook

30 piece glass set

Breville toaster oven

Keurig

Xbox One

20 Various Xbox Games

Arlo Pro cameras and control box

Sylvan headlights

Various clothing

iPhone chargers/earbuds

DirecTV boxes (HR-54/C51)

Kids Fire tablet

Bissel Crosswave

LG 55″ Smart TV

LG Soundbar w/ subwoofer

Baby’s first Christmas ornament

Box of kids toys

Apple watch bands

12 piece dish set

Wooden rustic wall decor

Vape mods and tanks

Jewelry box

Baby footprint ceramic tile

Umbilical cord

Anyone with any information is aske to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.