Police investigate electronics, vapes, umbilical cord stolen from storage unit

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating the robbery of a storage unity in Snake Spring Township where thousands of dollars in electronics, vapes, and even an umbilical cord was stolen.
According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) broke into the unit at Mackie’s Storage Center on Lincoln Highway Dec. 29, 2020. Police list the following as being stolen from the location.
- Chromebook
- 30 piece glass set
- Breville toaster oven
- Keurig
- Xbox One
- 20 Various Xbox Games
- Arlo Pro cameras and control box
- Sylvan headlights
- Various clothing
- iPhone chargers/earbuds
- DirecTV boxes (HR-54/C51)
- Kids Fire tablet
- Bissel Crosswave
- LG 55″ Smart TV
- LG Soundbar w/ subwoofer
- Baby’s first Christmas ornament
- Box of kids toys
- Apple watch bands
- 12 piece dish set
- Wooden rustic wall decor
- Vape mods and tanks
- Jewelry box
- Baby footprint ceramic tile
- Umbilical cord
Anyone with any information is aske to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.