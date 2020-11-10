One dead after being shot in Altoona alley late Monday night

UPDATE: ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 29-year-old Altoona man was found dead in an alley late Monday night after he was shot twice.

Officers were dispatched to 11 South Lloyd Street in Altoona for reports of multiple gun shots just after 11 p.m. After arriving on scene, Logan Township police located a deceased man in an alley along the 100 block of East Crawford Avenue.

The victim had two fatal gun shot wounds that were located in the head and neck area. Authorities were able to locate and recover three 40 caliber shell casings from the scene. Witnesses to the incident informed officers of a potential male suspect that was later located in the Greenwood area of Altoona and taken into police custody without incident.

The suspect is currently being held at the Altoona Police Department while multiple search warrants on residences and vehicles are pending execution.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

